A local veteran bar owner is planning a concept for the space last home to recently closed Mexican restaurant El Paseo Cantina in The Nations.
Michael Hanlin, who previously owned Piranha’s in downtown Nashville, plans to open neighborhood restaurant and bar Field House Tavern in the space by June. The address is 905 51st Ave. N., with the property located across 51st Avenue from micro-brewery Harding House.
Hanlin, who also has had past ownership in downtown bars Buffalo Billiards, Decades and Doc Holliday’s Saloon, said the opportunity to operate the businesses was offered by a long-time friend who is part of an ownership group of various Nations properties.
“The menu will be simple: burgers, wings and sandwiches,” says Hanlin, who is originally from Pittsburgh and has been active in the Nashville bar ownership scene for 23 years. “We will have a massive patio, that will replace the dog park but still be dog friendly.”
Hanlin says the kitchen will be exposed, similar to those kitchens found in conventional diners, and that the existing building is similar to the one housing bar Red Door Midtown. Field House Tavern will offer four outdoor options, televisions for sports viewing and some live music, he adds.
Of note, the Field House Tavern kitchen will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will open at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Hanlin is not disclosing the cost to get operational. He said he expects to hire 15 to 20 part- and full-time employees.
El Paseo Cantina ceased operations in late February.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.