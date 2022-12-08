If you read the profile of The Twelve Thirty Club’s Master Sommelier Jonathan Ross in this week’s issue of the Scene, you might have been intrigued by the description of the Broadway restaurant’s exclusive honorary member lounge on the mezzanine level of the food and drink complex.
Membership in this special level of Twelve Thirty for patrons comes with some special perks including valet parking, invitations to chef and wine dinners, exclusive concerts and access to the private lounge space. While you’ll need to apply for membership to find out all the details about the cost and specific benefits, suffice it to say that the annual fee costs more than the dues at your local Elks’ Lodge.
If you’d like to peek behind the curtain, The Twelve Thirty Club is opening up the mezzanine for all comers on Dec. 8 and 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. each night as they host a special pop-up cocktail event in collaboration with Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment.
This Phoenix-based group of beverage emporiums is bringing the bar team behind their popular Platform 18 concept inside the Century Grand, a building that houses three of Barter & Shake’s bars. Platform 18 is a replica of a presidential Pullman railroad car that seats three dozen patrons at a time for a 90-minute experience that simulates a trip through the Rocky Mountains. During the journey, the crowd is entertained by a fictitious railroad baron and bootlegger named Hollis Cottley Pennington. The talented mixologists accompany the show with a selection of cocktails inspired by the opulent surroundings and early 20th-century bar scene.
For their visit to The Twelve Thirty Club, the Platform 18 team has put together an interesting menu of creative cocktails to choose from during your visit. Admission to the tasting is free, but of course you’ll have to pay by the drink and make a reservation first at the event website. Sounds like a fun experience to me!