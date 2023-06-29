The owners of longstanding West Nashville Turkish restaurant Anatolia have paid $4.1 million for a Music Row property for which they plan a business.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, brothers Huseyin Ustunkaya and Harun Ustunkaya now own a modernist one-story building at 1000 17th Ave. S. and an adjoining surface parking lot (at 1004 17th Ave. S.). Iconic Music Row watering hole Bobby’s Idle Hour operates on an adjacent property.
The Ustunkayas could not be reached for comment; however, an Anatolia employee confirmed that a restaurant is planned for the just-acquired building. The employee provided no other details.
The seller was nonprofit religious organization General Commission on United Methodist Men, which paid $750,000 for the two properties in 2005, Metro records show.
No tenant operates from the building.
The Ustunkayas came to the United States from Turkey as interns working at the Nashville Airport Marriott hotel, as the Scene previously reported (read here). They later opened Anatolia, located at 48 White Bridge Road, in 2003.
Bobby’s Idle Hour is located at 9 Music Square S. to the immediate east of the Ustunkayases’ property, having moved to that location from 16th Avenue South in 2019 (read here). Via an LLC, brothers Dane Bryant and Del Bryant own that property.
