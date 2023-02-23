People of Lebanon (Lebanese?), your long wait for great pastry is almost over! Tomorrow, Feb. 24, Slow Hand Bakehouse officially opens at 111. S. Greenwood St. Nick and Audra Guidry first announced their plans last fall, setting up a bakehouse for Audra first and then a nearby “fine casual” restaurant named Juniper in the near future.
Initially open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with seven days a week operation hopefully coming soon, Slow Hand Bakehouse will offer a robust specialty coffee program ranging from from brewed coffee to cold brew, cappuccinos and lattes prepared using house-made flavoring syrups. Audra Guidry will also offer a pastry program ranging from savory biscuit sandwiches to croissants, cakes, muffins, cookies and more.
Before you ask, yes, on-site parking is available, and there will be seating in the bakehouse with more seating planned for the near future.
In other delicious news, the Cocktails + Comedy tour is making a stop at City Winery on Monday, Feb. 27. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 with the winner of Netflix’s series Drink Masters LP O’Brien sharing the stage with comedians Rojo Perez and Tone Bell. The tour intentionally throws a spotlight on comedians and mixologists of color, bringing them together to entertain and inebriate their audience for a fun evening.
Middle Tennessee native Raj Shukla, who also appeared on the Netflix competition show, will be the guest mixologist for the evening. O’Brien and Shukla will host a cocktail hour before the comedians hit the stage, and a portion of the proceeds will go to a local charity. Sounds like a fun Monday night activity to me! Get your tickets at the City Winery website.