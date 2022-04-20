One of the many ways that the world has come together to aid the citizens of Ukraine has come from an interesting source: a group of displaced Ukrainian brewers who came up with a recipe for what they are calling a “solidarity brew” which is being produced and offered at breweries across the globe.
The RESIST Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout is strong like the people of the republic, clocking in at 6.1 percent ABV, and exhibits notes of caramel, dark stonefruit, dark chocolate and fresh coffee. Two dollars of the proceeds from each $7 pint sale of RESIST are going to support the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis.
Locally, at least three breweries have signed on to be part of the resistance. TennFold Brewing in Donelson, East Nashville Beer Works and Fait La Force Brewing in Chestnut Hill have all created their versions of the recipe which are on sale at their individual taprooms.
“I read about displaced brewers from Ukraine who developed a recipe to share, and it was an important act of solidarity with these folks in our profession who lost everything,” says Chad Mueller, head brewer for Tennfold. “I’m glad to partner with East Nashville Beer Works and Fait La Force on this important beer and can’t wait for our guests to try it. We hope to raise a significant donation for these humanitarian efforts.”
If you’ve been looking for a way to help out the cause, I can think of a lot worse ways than enjoying a pint or two with these three fine establishments.