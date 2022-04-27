It's almost peach season — and that means things are busy for The Peach Truck, the Nashville-based purveyor of the stone fruits.
Jessica and Stephen Rose started their business, as the name suggests, from a truck — a 1964 Jeep Gladiator, to be specific. Stephen drove the peaches up from his native Georgia, and people bought the brown-bagged fruits from the truck. Over the past decade, the business has expanded substantially, and one vintage truck no longer does the job. Their peaches go on tour to 25 states. The couple even wrote a cookbook. And now, in time for their 10th anniversary, they’ve gotten even bigger.
The 2022 Peach Truck season will start May 16, and this year you can buy the peaches at more than 60 different locations across Middle Tennessee, including farmers markets, boutiques, restaurants and roadside stands. They will no longer have their drive-thru and office location on Trinity Lane. (I used to regularly pick up a Conny and Jonny peach fritter when I swung by to get my peaches, and I will miss that sweet bonus.) But that number of stops is up from around 50 last year, so you won’t come up short. The full schedule with days of the week and locations is online.
New this year, Nashville-area folks can buy a coupon book for $90 to get 10 bags of peaches throughout the season. That’s the equivalent of one free bag. Each bag is 3 pounds of peaches, and the varieties change as they ripen throughout the season. Buy the coupon book online or at the booth nearest you.
Check in via social media or your friendly The Peach Truck booth location for other special promotions that will be offered for the 10th anniversary.
And remember, peaches don’t stick around long. It’s one of those true seasonal fruits that we tend to appreciate for its just-in-time ripeness. What would summer be without peach juice dribbling down your chin?