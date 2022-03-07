After a two-year hiatus because of ... well, everything, the Scene's big culinary event is back on the docket: Iron Fork is coming up on Thursday, April 28. Four chefs will face off at a new venue this year, First Horizon Park, for the chance to take home the Iron Fork trophy and bragging rights for the next year.
The presenting sponsor, US Foods, will select a secret ingredient that the competing chefs must work into a delicious dish within the one-hour time limit. Guests can get up close and personal with the chefs as they feverishly work to put out their best plate before a panel of judges tastes each dish and selects the big winner. From 6 until 9:30 p.m., attendees will also sample food, cocktails, beer and wine from some of Nashville’s favorite restaurants, and a percentage of ticket sales will benefit the Nashville Food Project.
The slate of competing chefs is really impressive again this year, featuring talent from all around Nashville. Here’s the lineup of heavy hitters for 2022:
Nina Singto has become a local celebrity thanks to her ebullient personality and flavorful Thai cuisine, which she prepares at multiple locations of her Thai Esane restaurant empire. Never afraid to bring the heat, an order of her papaya salad prepared “Nina Hot” can become a hallucinatory experience if you’re not used to swallowing magma. Still, Nina’s fans are legion and continue to step to the plate and take their delicious punishment. She has also appeared on several television cooking competitions shows, so you can bet that she won’t wilt under pressure.
Lebanese-born chef Hrant Arakelian has worked in some of Nashville’s most acclaimed kitchens through the years, including Sunset Grill, Flyte, Zola’s, Etch, Holland House and others. Along with his wife Liz, Arakelian took over the former Holland House location in East Nashville to create his own restaurant, Lyra. The modern Middle Eastern cuisine at Lyra draws inspiration from Hrant’s experience growing up in Oman and traveling around Europe, as well as from some of the talented chefs he has worked with over the years. You can expect him to bring all sorts of exotic ingredients and flavors to the Iron Fork kitchen, and he will be a strong contender to take home the title.
When Hillsboro Village cafe Anzie Blue announced that Star Maye was coming on board to run the culinary program, it was a strong signal that they were looking to really elevate their food offerings. It was also wonderful to see a Black woman who is a proud member and supporter of the LGBTQ community take over at Anzie, including throwing some pretty damn entertaining drag brunches one Saturday a month. Maye brings years of experience in the kitchen as well as success in culinary competitions like the Gulf Coast BBQ Festival and Culinary Food Fight. Passionate about cooking soul food, Chef Maye will definitely bring some punch to the party.
Chef Chris DeJesus started his kitchen career while still a teenager working in an Italian restaurant in New Jersey, and catching the cooking bug sent him on a path that included culinary school and cooking at acclaimed restaurants in New Orleans, Miami and Washington, D.C. He now runs the kitchen at Butcher & Bee as executive chef after working alongside Bryan Lee Weaver for a couple of years. The inspired Mediterranean cuisine at the Bee continues to be innovative as it revolves around seasonal vegetable-forward dishes. With so much experience continuously evolving the menu at Butcher & Bee, DeJesus should be able to react to any curveballs the secret ingredient throws at him.
Iron Fork is a strictly 21-and-up event, and valid ID will be required for entry. Tickets are on sale now for $60 at the event’s website, so get yours soon!