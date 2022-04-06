The owners of The Crying Wolf announced this week via a social media post that they intend to close the East Nashville bar at the end of April.
The bar and sometime venue opened a decade ago in the Woodland Street building formerly home to The French Quarter Cafe, and has long been known for its DJ nights, brunch menu, drink specials and taxidermy-centric decor. The owners say they have made the decision to not renew the bar's 10-year lease, and will close out the month with a series of events, specials and merch drops.
See the announcement in full below, and keep an eye on The Crying Wolf's Facebook and Instagram accounts for forthcoming event info.
Hi friends, we have some important news to share. As the end of our 10 year lease quickly approaches, The Crying Wolf family has made the tough decision to not renew our lease and close our doors at the end of this month. It’s been 10 incredible, wild, beautiful years here at 823 Woodland Street. We are so grateful for the east Nashville (and honestly, worldwide) support of this place. We’ve seen hundreds of bands come through, watched people meet and fall in love, grow families and friend groups, move away and come back again. We’ve seen buildings go up, businesses around us flourish and we somehow survived a tornado and the pandemic! Our staff has been behind the bar and in the kitchen to serve you all with so much love and it’s been an unforgettable ride. Throughout the month of April, we will have a bunch of special events, drink specials, live music and we hope that we get to see all of our friends as often as we can come through the front door! We’ll also have limited edition merch drops! Please come down and show your love to our staff, as so many of us have been here for many years and consider this place home! It’s been an honor for us to serve east Nashville and we love you all so much!