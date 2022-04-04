In an annual rite of spring, The Band Box at First Horizon Park has unveiled the roster of heavy hitters who will be popping up in its right-field locale to offer elevated ballpark fare for the 2022 season of your triple-A Nashville Sounds.
It’s an impressive lineup of local chefs, and as always, Andy Little of Josephine will be batting leadoff. This Thursday, April 7, he'll be serving up his Korean BBQ cheesesteak with chili crisp cheese sauce, kimchi, cilantro, lime and sesame until he runs out of bulgogi, so get there early if you want a bite! The Band Box guest chef pop-ups will continue at every Thursday night home game throughout the season, with a few special added weekend dates as well.
You can see the attached schedule to make your future plans, but some notable participants are worth pointing out. June 26 and 27, the Sounds are actually changing their name to the Vihuelas, for the classic Mexican guitar, as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative to connect with the Hispanic and Latino fanbase. In honor of the Copa, Edgar Victoria of Alebrije will be the guest chef on Saturday night, June 26.
On the following Thursday, June 30, not only will pitmaster Pat Martin be serving up something special inspired by his own Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, but he’ll be throwing out the first pitch before the game. Make sure you’re not in line at The Band Box when that happens. While we’re sure that Pat still maintains some of the athletic prowess of his youth, we’d hate for you to miss something like this! No pressure, Pat.