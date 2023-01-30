Most people know about the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and even the newer Tennessee Whiskey Trail, but the state’s breweries haven’t organized around a tourism path — until now, with the announcement of the new Tennessee Ale Trail. More than 60 members of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild have come together to create a new “passport” program that will allow beer lovers to access a mobile website and check in at breweries across the state.
These check-ins accrue points that can earn users prizes, including swag like stickers, hats, T-shirts and more. The Tennessee Ale Trail will also spotlight breweries that use ingredients from local farmers in their brews as part of the Farm to Tap initiative.
“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” says Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, in the official launch announcement. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”
The process for using the passport is easier than pouring a perfect head on a pint of Guinness. Just visit tnaletrail.org to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport pass. Once you sign up, a link will be delivered to your phone; save it to your home screen for one-tap access. There are no downloads or apps required. Points must be accrued within 365 days of signing up for the passport.
Here are the local breweries participating, which you can visit within an easy Uber ride:
- Bearded Iris Brewing
- Black Abbey Brewing Co.
- Blackstone Brewing Co.
- East Nashville Beer Works
- Harding House Brewing Co.
- Jackalope Brewing Co.
- Living Waters Brewing
- Mill Creek Brewing Co.
- New Heights Brewing Co.
- Southern Grist Brewing Co. (2 locations)
- TailGate Brewery (5 locations + Chattanooga)
- Tennessee Brew Works
- Tennfold Brewing
- Yazoo Brewing Co.
- Yee-Haw Brewing Co. (Nashville, Pigeon Forge and Johnson City)
Some of the breweries are offering immediate perks during your visit, including discounts on merchandise or 2-for-1 pints on your first round at Yazoo, New Heights and Black Abbey. Get your tail on the Trail soon!