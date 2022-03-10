Nashville-based TailGate Brewery will open a restaurant offering its craft beer and pizza at the First Horizon Park-area building home to Brooklyn Bowl.
To be called TailGate Brewery Germantown, the business — scheduled to open in April — will be located in the ground-level space under sports bar Third and Home in what specifically is known as North Capitol. The address is 915 Third Ave. N.
A release notes TailGate Brewery Germantown will offer a new craft seltzer, with the beverage to be made on site.
TailGate Brewery Germantown will feature 30 TailGate beers, including its TENN Gold Lager, Orange Wheat, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and TailGate Cider. The food menu will include, in addition to pizza, loaded fries and salads. No TailGate beers will be brewed on site.
“We’ve been super intentional to not jump on a seltzer bandwagon,” TailGate owner and brewmaster Wesley Keegan says in the release. “But we’ve been making and canning seltzer for a couple years now under the Seltzie Bae label and felt seltzer is a creative outlet that we can play with more at this new location. It’s important to us that each location is a production facility.”
Keegan says the goal is to have TailGate Brewery Germantown operational by the time the Nashville Sounds open the 2022 campaign on April 5 against the Durham Bulls. The business is expected to employ about 30 people. Nashville-based Root Architecture (stylized as “rootARCH”) is designing the interior space.
In addition to its flagship location in West Davidson County, TailGate Brewery has taprooms in Midtown/Music Row and East Nashville. The business also offers an outpost at Nashville International Airport.
TailGate Brewery ranks among Tennessee’s largest breweries in many metrics, including number of employees, number of locations, volume of beer produce and size of main facility. The business was founded in 2007 in San Diego and relocated to Nashville in 2014. Davidson County is home to approximately 25 micro breweries.
An ownership group led by brothers Chris Ward and Tim Ward teamed with Michael Hayes and Brandon Kuvara of Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. to develop the rectangular parcel with the building slated for the TailGate business. The 60,000-square-foot structure runs along the left field and center field sides of the ballpark and primarily faces Third Avenue North, with a modest presence on Junior Gilliam Way. (Hayes and Kuvara have no ownership in the property.)