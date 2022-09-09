Baseball season is approaching the home stretch (to mix sports metaphors,) and your friends at Sinema have planned an evening themed around the love of the game. “Angel’s Envy in the Outfield” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Sinema’s upstairs lounge from 5-8 p.m. and will feature spirits from the Louisville sluggers of Angel’s Envy and menu items featuring the heavy hitters at Porter Road Butcher.
Sinema’s lead bartender Roger Miller has designed a fun list of cocktails just for the three-hour event, so if any of these grab your attention, you’d better get there that evening because they won’t be going into extra innings. He’ll also make your favorite bourbon cocktail of choice using Angel’s Envy as an upgrade for just $12 that evening.
The food menu looks like a lot of fun, and choosing just one or two dishes is going to be difficult:
Phillies Burger: Porter Road Butcher beef patty, American cheese, bacon, cherry pepper jam, glazed doughnut bun
Slider Dog: PRB hot dog, pimento mac & cheese, bacon, Fruit Loops
Skyline Dog: chili, diced onion, an absurd amount of shredded cheddar
Coney Island Dog Eggroll: chili, cheese & PRB hot dog-stuffed eggroll
Ultimate Cheese Fry: fries, cheese curds, bacon, cheese sauce, chives
7th Inning Stretch: pancake-battered PRB hot dog topped with cheese sauce, pimento mac & cheese, chili, bacon, sport peppers, onion, shredded cheddar & chives
Cracker Jax: Angels Envy caramel popcorn & roasted peanuts
Here’s a partial list of the cocktails, which will be first come, first served with limited quantities on select items because ingredients must be prepared in advance:
Fan Favorite: $12, Brown butter & vanilla washed Angel's Envy bourbon, Angel's Envy Port Syrup, banana liqueur, chocolate bitters
Base Path: $20, Green Chartreuse-washed Angel's Envy barrel-aged Angel's Envy bourbon, Villon Cognac, Lo Fi Gentian Amaro
On Deck: $12, TailGate Brewery TennGold Lager & a shot of Angel's Envy
Bases Loaded: $10, shot of Angel's Envy barrel-aged Green Chartreuse
Call It: $12, name your favorite classic bourbon cocktail
The event is open seating like the general admission bleachers, and they'll be screening baseball-themed movies to entertain you while you're eating and drinking. Yeah, you’re not gonna have to ask me twice to take me out to that ballgame!