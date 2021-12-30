According to the IRS, “Recent legislation includes several provisions to help individuals and businesses who give to charity. The new law generally extends four temporary tax changes through the end of 2021.” Here’s an overview of the changes. With less than 48 hours until Nashville’s Music Note Drop, you still have time for monetary charitable donations in 2021. And if food is your love language, you’re in good company with these seven great food nonprofits.
Brooklyn Heights Community Garden
This 0.56-acre urban farm in an underserved Nashville neighborhood is on course to become a thriving food hub for its community. Its goal is to strengthen self-sufficiency through resource sharing and intergenerational connection, as Black farmers reacquaint the area with its agrarian roots. Read more about Brooklyn Heights in this Scene story from 2020.
Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville
Les Dames is an invitational organization of women leaders in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality, with more than 30 chapters worldwide. The Nashville chapter supports women in these industries and raises funds for career advancement, grants and scholarships.
Nashville Community Fridge
Located at the Elephant Gallery on Buchanan Street, this refrigerator is stocked by community members with fresh produce, dairy and nonperishable food. Those in need can pick up whatever they need 24/7 for free with no questions asked or paperwork to complete.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
This central distribution center provides food to people facing hunger and works to advance hunger solutions. For every $1 donated, four meals are provided to Middle Tennessee families in need.
The Café at Thistle Farms
With the motto “Love Heals," The Café at Thistle Farms offers a wide selection of tea, coffee, pastries and a full lunch menu. The cafe is one of Thistle Farms’ three social enterprises helping heal, restore and employ women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction.
The Cookery
A faith-based ministry to Nashville’s homeless population, The Cookery serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to the public. It also offers a culinary training program for formerly homeless students, a free food pantry, a ServeSafe certification program at the local prison, cold weather shelter assistance and weekly homeless meal service.
The Nashville Food Project
Cultivating community and alleviating hunger are primary goals of this organization, which grows organic foods intensively in multiple urban gardens, prepares made-from-scratch community meals on site for various nonprofit programs and shares a food recovery service to poverty-disrupting nonprofits and community groups. Read more about TNFP in our July cover story.
To explore more donation options, greatnonprofits.org presents a go-to resource for most major American cities, including Nashville.