Since 1995, StarChefs has been a leading restaurant industry magazine, recognizing successful culinary programs and chefs, sharing best practices and giving readers a look behind the scenes in kitchens. Four times a year, StarChefs publishes special Rising Stars magazines to examine the culinary scenes in different cities, and it’s Nashville’s turn in the spotlight!
The editorial team visits different markets to choose outstanding hospitality professionals for recognition. The Rising Star Awards go to chefs, pastry chefs, sommeliers, restaurateurs and artisans who supply products to local kitchens. The 76th class of Rising Stars represents the second set of awards for the city and the first since 2014 when Nashville was part of a larger Tennessee/Kentucky feature.
To celebrate these talented professionals, StarChefs is sponsoring a Rising Stars Restaurant Week from May 11 through May 25, which I guess actually makes it a Restaurant Fortnight. The selected Rising Stars will feature a particular signature dish or menu item (TBA) in their establishments to give guests an idea about why they made the list.
Although he’s too old and experienced to be a rising anything (I kid!), chef Matt Bolus of The 404 Kitchen will host a bonus stop at his restaurant during the two weeks of celebration. Partnering with venison exporter Cervena, Bolus has created a special dish and will donate $5 to the Nashville Food Project for every plate sold during the promotion.
Chef Michael Gibson of The Hart at BentoLiving Chestnut Hill has teamed up with the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission for another bonus stop on the tour, so go get your yam on!
According to the official announcement, here are your 2022 StarChefs Rising Stars for Nashville.
Chefs
Brian Baxter of The Catbird Seat; Michael Hanna of St. Vito Focacciaria; Leina Horii & Brian Lea of Kisser; Jake Howell of Peninsula; Colby Rasavong of Audrey; Pamela Stevenson of Henrietta Red
Game Changer
Presented by S.Pellegrino
Julio Hernandez of Maiz De La Vida
Celebrates a chef whose leadership is boldly advancing the restaurant industry, whether it's through boundary-pushing cuisine, an innovative dining format, or a revolutionary business idea.
Restaurateurs
Presented by Jade Range
Chad Newton & Gracie Nguyen of You Are Here Hospitality
Community
Bartender Hayley Teague of Hathorne
Recognizes professionals who are deeply connected to the local culinary community, dedicate their time to community outreach, and are ultimately a catalyst for involving members of the culinary community in important initiatives.
Pastry Chefs
Keaton Vasek and Michael Werrell of Audrey, The Continental, Joyland, and June
Bartenders
Presented by Beam Suntory
Laura Unterberg of The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club; Kenneth Vanhooser of Le Loup and The Optimist
Sommelier
Jon Kearns of The Joseph Nashville
Baker
Baker Alyssa Gangeri of The Butter Milk Ranch and Urban Grub
Butchers
Butchers Wesley Adams and Patrick Davidson of Bare Bones Butcher
Brewer
Brewer Nate Underwood of Harding House Brewing Co.
Sake Brewer
Sake Brewer Byron Stithem of Proper Saké Co.
Mentor
Presented by Vitamix Commercial
Sean Brock of Audrey, The Continental, Joyland, and June
The 2022 Class of Nashville Rising Stars anonymously voted on a Mentor Award Winner. The award goes to a chef who supports and inspires young restaurant professionals in their community.
In a statement, StarChefs Managing Partner Will Blunt says: “Nashville is fertile ground for both locals and transplants seeking an improved quality of life and more opportunity in the [food and beverage] industry. The consistent flow of tourism and economic growth, with its wide range of enthusiastic diners and eager palates, means both creative freedom and fuel for an industry that continues to retain its close-knit mutually supportive, small town vibe.”
Kudos to all the winners, and make plans to drop by their places of work during the two weeks of celebration to congratulate them in person.