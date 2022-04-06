In the time between when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020 until she passed away earlier this year, Nashville Food Project founder Tallu Schuyler Quinn was very open about her journey, sharing personal observations and lovely lessons on life, death and faith on her CaringBridge page. Some of those entries, along with other essays, have been gathered into a new book titled What We Wish Were True for release by Random House on Tuesday, April 19.
In the book, Quinn shares her internal struggles with the prospect of leaving her husband and children behind and having to withdraw from her life of important work in food justice. She finds light in dark times and urges readers to cherish every moment and strive to lead a meaningful life. Her death has been a real loss to the community, but, in true Tallu form, she has left us with blessings that will last.
To celebrate her life and the release of her book, Parnassus Books is organizing a special event at Quinn’s alma mater, Harpeth Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 19. Among those slated to speak at the event are Ann Patchett, Bonnie Smith Whitehouse, Alice Randall, Margaret Renkl, Joe Croker, and her husband, Robbie Quinn. We’ll be sharing many more details about the event and the book in the pages of the Scene in upcoming weeks, but I wanted to make sure that Tallu’s many friends and fans marked it on their calendars.
Because space will be limited in the Frances Bond Davis Theater at Harpeth Hall, advance registration is required to attend the event, so make yours at the event’s website.