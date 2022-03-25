Nashville-based Red Pebbles Hospitality has certainly never been afraid to pivot in the face of changing diner preferences. They've moved restaurants to new locations, embraced national delivery through Goldbelly, quickly flipped shuttered restaurants to new concepts and basically stayed nimble over the past few years.
The group recently announced a total menu overhaul at its downtown three-meal restaurant in the Hyatt Centric Hotel, Ella’s on 2nd, switching to a Californian-inspired Italian offering. Now, they've converted their former Blue Stripes Cacao Shop location at 335 11th Ave. S. in the Gulch into a new, equally sweet concept.
The Nashville Sundae Club is described as a combination breakfast location and sweets shop that will serve rich Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream by the scoop or as part of delicious sundaes and shakes. There are also cocktails, wine and beer. Or you can combine the ice cream with the booze as part of a menu of adult milkshakes.
It’s only been open for a few weeks, but as the weather warms up, I can see Nashville Sundae Club becoming a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, basically anyone with a sweet tooth. The fact that it’s so close to the Scene’s offices could prove quite dangerous!
The Nashville Sundae Club is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.