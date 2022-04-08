We feature all sorts of international food events here at Bites, but I can’t recall one that drew attention to the surprisingly vibrant community of South Africans living in Middle Tennessee. They have formed a branch of SAWITU (South African Women in the USA and Canada) and they’ve planned a weekend of events that start tomorrow. While most events are private to the group, on Saturday, April 9, they have gathered vendors from around the region to put on a market dedicated to South African products for the public.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on West End, the free event will feature live music and vendors showcasing food, coffee, wine, crafts, apparel, books and decor from the Rainbow Nation.
Among the interesting vendors will be Ithemba Creations, featuring ethically sourced goods from South African artisans, Fumana International Wine to showcase the excellent wines of the region, Stellenberg Imports, who turn those wines into intriguing vinegars, Pouch Pies with their savory meat pies, and other assorted grocery items from South African Emporium.
South Africans love some lamb, so Columbia, Tenn.-based small family farm Scissortail Farm will be selling their cuts of pastured Katahdin lamb. And of course there will be the national delicacy of biltong, a cured and dried meat product that is related to jerky, but not exactly the same thing. Biltong Depot will be on hand to provide the goods, so drop by to discover something new.