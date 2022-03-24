Poindexter Coffee just launched a collaborative coffee blend with Humphreys Street, aptly named Studious Maximus.

Humphreys Street — which the Scene wrote about earlier this month — is a social enterprise of Harvest Hands Community Development, a nonprofit that strives to provide pathways out of poverty for local youth. Humphreys creates jobs, provides mentorship opportunities and teaches job skills like customer service, marketing and craftsmanship.

Poindexter is located within the Graduate Nashville’s lobby, and offers coffee, lunch and all-day breakfast, in addition to serving as a natural-wine bottle shop and grab-and-go destination for Midtown residents and visitors.

The initiative is a natural partnership, given Graduate Hotels’ hyper-local overarching mission of opening within and being part of university-centric communities. Poindexter will add the custom roast into its house coffee menu and retail offerings. The custom roast's packaging notes flavors of cherry, stone fruit and roasted almonds.

Every Humphreys Street coffee and soap product is produced and packaged by students in the program. The student-employees are trained in a highly skilled craft and given the opportunity to tour colleges, learn about trade-school options, and spend time with mentors who talk about their education, career and life experiences.

Additionally, students are provided with financial literacy training, access to resources to open checking and savings accounts, and opportunities to earn academic scholarships upon graduation.