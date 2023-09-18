A West Nashville building that was once used as a single-vehicle fire station has sold for $2 million to an entity that owns downtown’s Pinewood Social restaurant.
Sitting on 0.26 acres and next to the structure home to restaurant Smokin’ Thighs, the Sylvan Park building offers an address 4406 Charlotte Ave. and, seemingly, no tenant. Metro records for the property date to 1909.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Vita Firehouse LLC, which is overseen by Anthony Sanfilippo and Jake Sudduth. In March, Sanfilippo's Nashville-based Sorelle Hospitality acquired Strategic Hospitality’s remaining percentage of ownership in Pinewood Social (read here).
Sanfilippo tells Scene sister publication the Nashville Post that the Charlotte Avenue transaction is not related to Sorelle Hospitality.
"We plan to restore the property to its original firehouse character," he says, adding the effort will require about 10 months.
"We'll decide at that time what the best use for the building could be."
The seller was Leslie Riley, who had held ownership with the late Mark Lambert. The latter, who died in January 2022, was a vintage vehicle enthusiast. He paid $72,500 for the property in 1991 and operated automotive repair business Lambert Auto from the property until his death.
In January, Riley sold a nearby Sylvan Park commercial building for $2.15 million to an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Tri Star Energy (read here).
In addition to Pinewood Social, Sorelle Hospitality and affiliates co-own Nashville businesses Crema Coffee Roasters, Juniper Green Kitchen, Old School Farm and Slate Digital Marketing, and Franklin high-end auto dealer Monarch Showroom.
Matthew Carney owns the adjacent property home to Smokin' Thighs. He paid $1,975,000 for the property in March 2022 and listed it for sale in June for $3,495,000 (read here).
No brokers participated in the transaction, Sanfilippo said.
This article was first published by our sister publication, the Nashville Post.