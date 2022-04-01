After an almost interminable delay, Pepperfire has finally opened up again in its third location since 2010. In some ways, the latest outpost at 5104C Centennial Blvd. is kind of like a return to the hot chicken restaurant’s roots, back when it was basically a carryout-only joint with a few picnic tables in front of a tiny kitchen on Gallatin Pike near the corner of Trinity Lane. Owner Isaac Beard eventually expanded that original location before moving a little closer to downtown on Gallatin in 2015. Pepperfire moved out of the 1000 Gallatin Ave. address at the end of 2019 and has been promising a new spot for fans ever since.
The new Nations location is a carryout and delivery-only operation, with online ordering offered. Still in place is Pepperfire’s broad spectrum of heat levels with seven steps up from “chicken” to “no refunds.”
In addition to tenders and bone-in quarters, Pepperfire features some fun variations on the traditional structure of a hot chicken joint menu. A pepperjack grilled cheese is the base for two excellent options: the Tender Royale, which features three tenders on top of the deep-fried spicy cheese sandwich, and the Apple Jack, which adds a little cooling sweetness by drizzling sweet and syrupy baked apples on top of the Royale. Pepperfire also offers a hot chicken taco and some intriguing side dishes like green chili mac ’n’ cheese, poppyseed slaw and ambrosia salad.
The hours at the newest Pepperfire are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., so drop by and welcome them to the neighborhood!