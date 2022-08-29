On Sept. 2 and 3, you’ll be able to see Paradise by ballpark light (RIP, Mr. Loaf) as Paradise Park Trailer Resort makes a brief resurrection appearance at The Band Box at First Horizon Park. That'll happen as your Nashville Sounds take on the Memphis Redbirds during the middle of a four-game set.
If you’re nostalgic for the low-down dirty good times you used to have at the Lower Broad beers-and-burgers emporium, they’ll be re-creating the vibe in right field and down the first base concourse at First Horizon, including pitchers of Natty Light, grilled-cheese sandwiches and tater tots. In fact, the Sounds are offering a special deal for $35 that includes a ticket to the game, a pitcher of beer emblazoned with the PPTR logo and a commemorative T-shirt.
They’ll only be selling a limited number of these packages for Friday and Saturday night, so grab yours here ASAP. The first pitch is at 7:05 each night, and the first pitcher is whenever you arrive and order one after the gates open an hour before game time.