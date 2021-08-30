Not everyone knows that the dramatic visual and performing building that houses OZ Arts was originally built as a cigar warehouse. Tim Ozgener and his family founded CAO Cigars, a global brand that was eventually purchased by a European cigar maker. That freed up Tim, his father Cano A. Ozgener (the CAO of the brand’s name) and his sister Aylin to concentrate on another family passion — art.
Cano passed away in 2018, but OZ Arts continues to stage some of the most innovative arts productions and installations anywhere in the region. Tim is the president and CEO of OZ and works tirelessly to assist fundraising and programming for the operation. One of the big fundraisers he organizes is a gala event called Beyond Bourbon, and the food, drink and cigar event will return on Wednesday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The large performance space of the former cigar warehouse at 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle will be converted to a festive party palace filled with art, entertainment, whiskey and wine tasting and cigar lounges. Knowing Tim, I’m certain these won’t be the same run-of-the-mill stogies, whiskeys and wines you might encounter at other fundraisers around town. He’ll pull out all the stops to ensure that this will be a special experience for all attendees.
Formerly known as “Cigart,” this year’s Beyond Bourbon has partnered with premium spirits, wine, beer and cocktail brands as well as some of Nashville’s most respected chefs to prepare the spread. Local favorites like Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Strategic Hospitality have signed on to prepare the food, and you can expect some rare tastings from beverage heroes such as Beam Suntory, Castle & Key, Standard Proof Whiskey Co., Pinhook, Whistle Pig, OH Ingram, Blackberry Farm Brewery and others.
If you want to help support this important arts institution and if this sounds like your kind of fun, tickets are now on sale for Beyond Bourbon at the event website for $250 per person. Bring your checkbook, because the silent auction is sure to be stocked with fantastic high-end items and experiences as well.