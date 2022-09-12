When 1 Hotel Nashville first announced its flagship 1 Kitchen restaurant, helmed by Top Chef alum Chris Crary, a big promise was that it would focus on sourcing local products whenever possible. So far, 1 Kitchen has definitely lived up to that vow, and now they want to shine a spotlight on the farmers, ranchers and other purveyors they work with as part of a quarterly dinner series called A Supper That Sustains Us.
The first edition will be a four-course dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, featuring ingredients from Middle Tennessee favorite Bloomsbury Farm. Chef Crary and his kitchen team will offer a preview of their upcoming fall menu, which will be replete with ingredients from the 400-acre farm in Smyrna. Bloomsbury owner/farmer Lauren Palmer will be on hand as the guest of honor to mix and mingle with attendees during a welcome reception featuring seasonal signature cocktails.
Tickets for the dinner are $99, and guests can reserve their spot here. For every dinner-series ticket purchased, 1 Kitchen will send a meal to those in need in Nashville through their partners at Copia, a company that uses technology to schedule pickups of excess foods, deliver it to local nonprofits and track donations for the restaurants. Make your reservations now to recognize the good folks at Bloomsbury and help feed your neighbors in need.