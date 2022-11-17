Arizona-based hospitality magnate Sam Fox is the mastermind behind a host of restaurant and bar concepts. Among his 50-plus locations across the country, Nashville is home to Blanco Cocina + Cantina, the upcoming Doughbird in Green Hills and the Twelve Thirty Club, the high-end supper club that towers over Broadway at the Fifth + Broadway complex. Famously, Fox counts superstar Justin Timberlake among his investors at Twelve Thirty.
When Fox was still building out his two downtown Nashville operations, he was offered an additional space below street level running beneath Broadway from Hattie B’s to the Apple Store. He initially passed on the option because of the low ceilings of the space which was basically being used as an operations office for the construction concept. But the opportunity kept nagging at him, even as Blanco and Twelve Thirty Club opened to great success.
“I’d always wanted to open a margarita speakeasy,” he explains. “During the beginnings of COVID, we offered cocktails to-go at all of our locations. Even at our different concepts, margaritas were always the most popular choice, and they always represent a good time! So I decided to go ahead with the idea to build a lounge based around tequila and mezcal drinks.”
The result of Fox’s inspiration is Pushing Daisies, a luxury lounge with a slightly hidden entrance across the street from Bridgestone Arena. While it’s not one of those password-protected members’ lounges, you definitely will feel a bit of a speakeasy vibe as you check in at the door and are directed down a set of stairs into the parking garage-chic bowels of the building. However, once you enter the lounge itself, the decor becomes decidedly more upscale with sleek wall coverings and murals, plenty of booths for lounging and a small stage for DJ and singer-songwriter musical performances.
The name of the bar is a bit of a double pun. The Spanish word for daisy is, indeed, margarita, and an entire family of cocktails has historically been referred to as daisies. Daisies feature a spirit, citrus juice, some sort of sweetener (liqueurs, syrups or a combination of both) and occasionally a spritz of soda water.
The other symbolism behind the name Pushing Daisies is, of course, the subterranean location of the space which, with its low ceilings, is reminiscent of what it might be like to be pushing up the daisies. Industrial wiring and conduit hang from above, and the fire marshal made the staff paint some of the pipes red for better visibility, but patrons over six feet tall had best watch their heads up when walking near the bar.
And you’ll want to spend some time near that bar since it offers more than forty different margaritas plus other tequila and mezcal cocktails. (Vodka and whiskey fans needn’t worry, though, because the mixologists will be happy to whip you up your favorite non-agave-based drink as well.) The specialty margaritas feature all sorts of elevated garnishes and ingredients, mixologists use tweezers to decorate the fancier drinks and there may even be fire involved in a few of them. Bigger parties can also order Barrio Punch, a cross between a margarita and a Mexican street punch. It’ll set you back $150 for the bowl, but the menu promises that it “feeds 8-12.” Sounds like my kind of dinner.
Also stocked behind the long bar are dozens of high-end agave spirits suitable for sipping, plus cocktails on tap, frozen drinks and shots, including a daily deal they’re cheekily calling “the bargain basement shot.”
While a small menu of snacks is available, there simply wasn’t enough room for much of a kitchen in the space. “This is our first bar-only concept,” shares Fox. “It’s been fun and refreshing to really focus on the cocktail experience. But we will have some small bites, and you have to have queso and guacamole!”
During his year in Nashville, Fox has learned a lot about the local hospitality scene. “We’ve been finding our footing and understanding the community better,” he says. “We see people really enjoying the adult elevated experience on what we like to call ‘Upper Broadway.’ We see a lot of locals, and Twelve Thirty has been extremely busy.” (Rumor has it that Mr. Timberlake dropped by a preview party at Pushing Daisies late last Saturday night, so you never know when you might run into the most famous Mouseketeer!)
Fox continues: “We want people to dress nice, but also feel comfortable here. It’s not going to be a stuffy experience, but we’re not afraid to be vibrant. There will probably be dancing, but just not on the tables!”
Pushing Daisies will be Wednesday through Sunday, opening at 5 p.m. and closing at midnight during the week and on Sundays and at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. They anticipate moving to seven days a week in 2023.