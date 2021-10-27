New Heights Brewing Co. has earned a lot of fans since opening in Nashville almost five years ago. With a wide variety of styles from cream ales to stouts to sours, the brewery always has something new and interesting on tap in its comfy taproom. To celebrate half a decade making friends in Music City, New Heights has a whole weekend of festivities planned for next month. (We wanted to give you plenty of advance notice since it will be a big deal!)
The festivities will run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21, and the hours will be 2 to 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can expect special beer releases and rare barrel-aged brews to try, plus cake!
Speaking of barrel-aged beers, New Heights’ Cumberland Cask Barrel-Aged Navel Gazer Imperial Stout won one of the brewery's three silver medals at the recent U.S. Open Beer Championship judged in Oxford, Ohio. They also won silver medals for their Gobsmacked Barley Wine and their Double Navel Gazer Stout. (They’ve got another batch of Double Navel Gazer in the tank right now, so keep an eye out for more of that award winner.) Between these three awards and their fifth birthday, we can imagine it’ll be pretty festive at New Heights the weekend of Nov. 19, so mark your calendar to join in the celebration!