If you’re like me, you’re probably coming to grips with the fact that that last green tomato on your garden plant probably isn’t going to get any riper. I plan to say some nice things about it and then plow it under this weekend. (OK, I’m just gonna rip the plant out of the pot on my back deck. It’s not like I have a north forty or anything …)
This realization is just a natural part of the coming of autumn, and the Nashville Farmers’ Market believes we should celebrate its arrival — not mourn the passing of summer. So they’re throwing a big Fall Ball tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Slip on a light sweater and join your friends at the Market for a free day of music, vendor specials and fun. The band Greenwood Rye will be playing outside under the Farm Sheds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with DJ Tim Hibbs entertaining the indoor crowd in the Market House at the same time. Vendors will be offering special food deals and autumnal crafts, and there will be a pie baking contest, a hay maze for the kiddies and tractors from Parman Tractor & Equipment if you’ve ever want to get hands-on with some farm equipment.
Come to think of it, maybe one of them can stop by my backyard after the Fall Ball is over for a little plow session?