Mark your calendar for Wednesday, April 19, when Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee’s big fundraiser Generous Helpings comes to Marathon Music Works. The event will include a grand tasting of small plates from 30 of your favorite Nashville restaurants. It’s been three years since the event was held in its incarnation as a full-scale food and beverage tasting, and the restaurant community has answered the call in a big way.
“We are thrilled to have Generous Helpings return this year,” says Nancy Keil, President and CEO of Second Harvest in the official announcement of the event. “This unique event allows our generous restaurant partners to showcase what they do best, while also giving the community an opportunity to enjoy tastings from across the city and give back to those facing hunger.”
In addition to the grand tasting, Generous Helpings will offer a VIP preshow party in the adjoining William Colliers lounge hosted by Kahlil Arnold, who has a little free time on his hands as he prepares for whatever restaurant venture will follow his time at Arnold’s Country Kitchen.
Here’s the lineup of participating restaurants, with more to be added soon:
400 Degrees
Char Restaurant
Chef's Market
The Christie Cookie Co.
Cledis Burgers & Beer Garden
Common Ground
The Cupcake Collection
Denim at The Joseph Hotel
Edley's Bar-B-Que
Goo Goo Chocolate Co.
Henley
Jasper’s
Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q
Pancho & Lefty's Cantina
Pinky Ring Pizza
Red Headed Stranger
Tànsuŏ
Thai Esane
The Dutch
The TN Cobbler Company
TomKats Hospitality
Sinema
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen
Yay Yay's
Proceeds from Generous Helpings benefit Second Harvest’s Grocery Rescue Program, which is designed to reduce both hunger and food waste by rescuing, sorting and distributing frozen meat, dairy, produce and dry groceries from 300 grocery stores and food donors. Last year, Second Harvest distributed 41.6 million pounds of food across its 46-county service area, including 11 million pounds that were rescued through this program.
Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Complimentary valet is included with your ticket purchase. Tickets for Generous Helpings and the VIP Pre-Party are on sale at this link.
Kingsford, the huge charcoal company out of Kentucky, is looking to give some Black pitmasters an “edge” through the Preserve the Pit Fellowship, a program designed to bring awareness to the cultural history of Black barbecue and celebrate its legacy. Last year, Terrence “Big Perm” Nicholson of Zilla’s Pit BBQ was the recipient of a grant from the fellowship to help expand his business, and he also received mentorship from a supporter of the effort, notable pitmaster Rashad Jones of Big Lee’s BBQ in Ocala, Fla.
The program continues this year with the opportunity to win immersive training and mentorship from a group of industry professionals, a $12,000 capital investment and the opportunity to cook on a team with other 2023 winners at the big World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Memphis in May.
Kingsford is accepting applications through the end of March at the fellowship’s website, so if you are or you know a Black barbecue entrepreneur who might be a worthy recipient, check out all the details there.
Finally, Teddy’s Tavern, the downtown project of Fat Bottom Brewing, has officially opened at 104 Rep. John Lewis Way South across from the main entrance to Bridgestone Arena. The owners of the former Pancho & Lefty’s space have undergone a painstaking renovation of one of the oldest brick buildings in downtown with an eye on creating a welcoming space for locals and tourists alike.
During their renovations to the three-story building, they uncovered some architectural elements that had been lost to the years, like several (non-functioning) fireplaces and cool wall art. The first floor is aimed more at the walk-in tourist crowd, with live music on an elevated stage and a menu of Fat Bottom beers plus a few other options as well as a menu of elevated bar food.
The second floor is a little more chill, more like a locals' lounge with a smaller bar and a cozy playroom that will feature local music acts playing at lower volume. The rooftop bar should prove to be quite popular thanks to a view of the arena and all the craziness at the corner of Fifth and Broad. It took a lot of codes wrangling to accomplish, but they have installed a roof over the deck to make it an all-weather destination, so drop by and get above the fray at Teddy’s!