In celebration of International Women’s Month, Smashin Crab Hendersonville has set up a special tasting tonight, March 28, that will feature woman-owned wine and spirits brands, including some from around Middle Tennessee. The free public (well, 21-and-up public) event will be held at 300 Indian Lake Blvd. beginning at 7 p.m., and attendees are asked to RSVP at the event’s Facebook page.
The featured brands include The McBride Sisters, California-based wine pros known for the Black Girl Magic collection; La Leyenda Mezcal, specializing in exotic imported agave products; Timeless Vodka out of Houston; and local heroes Twisted Sistuhs, the first minority-, woman- and veteran-owned wine company in Tennessee
The “sistuhs” — Ogechi Anyatonwu and Kristi Alderson — will be at the event to educate guests about their line of fruit-forward vegan wines aged in bourbon barrels available at retail all around town. You can also find their wine at the new Tennessee Tribune Store located inside the Nashville International Airport, in case you’re looking for a gift from home to share with whoever you’re visiting.
The Tennessee Distillers Guild has an event planned to showcase more than 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail on Saturday, May 21, at Nissan Stadium. The inaugural Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience will include whiskey and food tastings, educational workshops, live local music and more from 5 until 9 p.m.
Here’s what they have scheduled, according to the official announcement:
- Main Tasting Event (5-9 p.m.) - Ticket-holders can sample whiskey from each participating TN Distillery, as well as Chef-led food tastings, with local chefs including Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker and Bringle’s Smoking Oasis, Trey Cioccia from Black Rabbit and The Farm House, Michael Hanna from St. Vito Foccociaria and others to be announced soon. In addition, the event will include live music, a cigar lounge, interactive games and an opportunity to buy bottles to take home.
- Whiskey Education (1-5 p.m.) - Classes will be offered by Whiskey University’s Founder, Colonel Craig Duncan and Mixology classes from Chris Mallon of TN Whiskey Workshop. The Educational classes require a separate ticket for admission and do not include admission to the Main Tasting Event. For scheduling and purchase information, visit the official event website.
- Live & Local Music (5-9 p.m.) - Entertainment will include performances by bluegrass band Sheriff Scott and the Deputies and Southern Rock by the PDC Family Band.
- Limited tickets are available now, at different levels:
- General Admission Tickets - $79 and include a souvenir tasting glass, all samples from distillers and food samples from the featured chefs in the Food Experience. Only 2000 tickets available.
- VIP Tickets - $129 and include a Glencairn souvenir tasting glass, all samples from distillers and food samples from the featured chefs in the VIP tent including exclusive cocktails from Nashville Ice Lab, seating and VIP restroom access. Only 200 tickets are available.
- Educational Classes - $39 per class and must be reserved for a specific class time at 1p, 2p, 3p or 4p for both the Whiskey University classes and the Mixology classes. These tickets do not provide admission to the Main Tasting Event. Only 50 tickets are available for each class.
The Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience coincides with International Tennessee Whiskey Day (who knew?), and more information and tickets are available at TnWhiskeyTrailExperience.com.