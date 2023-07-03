As you plan your Fourth of July grilling menu, may we suggest that you go for some of those delicious 100 percent dry-aged beef hot dogs from Porter Road Butcher instead of burgers, because we here at the Scene have got you covered on the patty front next week. That’s right, friends, it’s time for another Nashville Scene Burger Week — July 10 through 16!
We’ve super-sized it this year with more than 50 restaurants participating to prove they’ve got the baddest burger. Old reliables like Brown’s Diner, Burger Republic, South Side Kitchen & Pub, The Slider House and The Pharmacy will be competing with newcomers such as Streetcar, Cledis Burgers & Beer Garden, Teddy’s Tavern, Smokin’ Oaks, Almost Friday Sporting Club and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer to serve up their best burgers at the special discounted price of $7 so that you can pick a favorite and judge them by posting a pic on Instagram tagged #SceneBurgerWeek23.
There will also be some unexpected participants like Punk Wok, Bad Axe Throwing, Stay Golden, Game Terminal, The Horn and Sopapilla’s, who are all going out of their usual culinary lanes to create unique hamburgers. Check out the entire list and start planning your week of beef. As always, be kind if there are longer waits, or if restaurants run out of special burgers for the day — demand is usually pretty robust during Burger Week. And since you’re getting a burger bargain, maybe order something additional from the menu and tip heavily. They work hard for the money!
In other food news, what goes better with a burger than beer? Not much, I say. Fresh off a very successful NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena, your Nashville Predators are already making preparations for their 2023 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Friday, Aug. 11. As always, the event is a benefit for the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.
They’ll be pouring beers from dozens of craft breweries across the country, and VIP tickets are available which grant access to even more high-gravity and specialty beers plus early admission to the festival. Tickets range from $50 for designated drivers to $160 for day-of VIP admission. Prices are discounted for most tickets until July 31, and they include admission to a 2023-24 home game on the Preds schedule, so don’t delay — get yours now!
Last on this week’s docket is a fundraiser for Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville, the group of hospitality professionals who support women in the industry. They’re holding their first-ever Culinary Bazaar on Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at University School of Nashville at 2000 Edgehill Ave.
This pop-up market for all things culinary will feature female entrepreneurs in a craft market setting, plus cooking tools, cookbooks and cookware donated by Les Dames and local businesses. If you’ve been meaning to restock your kitchen with cool stuff, this is your chance! General admission is $10, and the $25 VIP level grants early entry to get a head start on snatching up the good stuff starting at 9 a.m.