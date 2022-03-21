For this week’s calendar of culinary happenings, we’re concentrating on the more spirited side of things with some really interesting upcoming liquor and beer events. 

Castle & Key

Kentucky distillery Castle & Key has finally released its first bourbon after waiting for years for their whiskey to mature in oak. Along the way, C&K has produced some other excellent products, including gins and a nice rye whiskey. But this bourbon is really what everyone has been waiting for.

To showcase the new introduction, Lockeland Table has planned a special dinner with Castle & Key drink pairings for Tuesday, April 5, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu that chef Hal Holden-Bache and his staff have put together looks pretty intriguing:

Passed apps with welcome cocktails:

• LT chicken liver pate w/smoked peach jam on crostini (radish, microgreens)

• Assorted wood fired pizza

• Smoked trout dip, radicchio, lavash, lemon horseradish EVOO (chive, sesame seed)

First course with Rise Spring Gin:

• Wood-fired Gulf shrimp, spring pea & avocado puree (mint, cilantro, lemon), shaved fennel salad, blood orange, marcona almonds

Second course with bourbon:

• Grilled SN Farm NY strip steak, horseradish & sour cream mash, mushroom leek ragout (madeira, butter), “Au Poivre” bourbon cream sauce

Third course with Restoration Rye:

• LT kale caesar salad w/deviled egg, smoked trout roe

Dessert:

• Caramelized banana bourbon ice cream, warm O&S chocolate mousse, peanut brittle crunch

Tickets for the dinner are $125 per person, plus tax and tip, so call to reserve your spot today at 615-228-4864.

It won’t be long until hundreds of craft beer lovers descend once again on East Park for the return of the East Nashville Beer Fest on Saturday, April 9. The event’s presenting sponsor is M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, who has signed on for a three-year partnership. M.L.Rose is planning to feature a lager bar at the event, offering some crisp lagers and pilsners as an alternative to some of the more exotic beers that will be poured for tasting by the more than 50 participating breweries.

ENBF organizers have also made it a point to invite some Black-owned guest breweries to be a part of this year’s festivities, shining a spotlight on a woefully underrepresented portion of the industry. Joining the roster of brewers this year will be Weathered Souls Brewing Co. out of San Antonio, Texas; Knoxville’s Ebony & Ivory Brewing; and Beale St. Brewing from Memphis.

In case you need more encouragement to make plans to attend, the festival has released its full list of brewers and schedule of bands:

Breweries

2nd Shift Brewing  

3 Floyds

Against The Grain Brewing

Bad Idea Brewing

Beale Street Brewing Co.

Bearded Iris

Bells Brewery

Black Abbey Brewing Company

Blackberry Farm Brewery

Blackstone Brewery

Calfkiller Brewing

CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Common John Brewing Company

Crazy Gnome Brewery

Creature Comforts

Crosstown Brewing Company

Czanns Brewing Company

Diskin Cider

DSSOLVR

East Nashville Beer Works

Ebony & Ivory Brewing Co

Fait la Force Brewing Co.

Half Batch Brewing

Harding House Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing

Highland Brewing

Honeytree Meadery

Jackalope Brewing Company

Living Waters Brewing

Maypop Sparkling Water

Monday Night Brewing

New Heights Brewing

Orpheus Brewing

Rhinegeist

Salud Cervecería

Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Soul & Spirits

Southern Grist Brewing Company

TailGate Brewery

Tennessee Brew Works

TennFold Brewing  

Terrapin Beer Co

The Bruery & Offshoot Beer Co!

Three Taverns Brewery

Urban South Brewery  

Walker Brothers Kombucha  

Weathered Souls Brewing

Wiseacre Brewing

Wooden Robot Brewery

Xul Beer Co

Music

12:30 MIPS performing 80-90s altnerative

1:30 Gorman Table Napkin Choir performing music of the Black Crowes

2:30 Drug Dog

3:30 The Tennessee Warblers

If your arm still needs a little twisting, you can save 10 percent on the price of your ticket by using my last name as a discount code at the event’s ticketing site. Short of actually typing in your credit card number for you, I can’t think of anything else I can do to convince you!

Mystery Beer Dinner

In addition to organizing the ENBF, Rhizome Productions has also announced the return of an old favorite event, The Mystery Beer Dinner. This event will move from its previous home at City House to TKO at 4204 Gallatin Pike, with this year’s edition taking place on Wednesday, April 13, from 6 until 9 p.m.

As the name indicates, both the food and beer menu remain a secret until guests arrive, but the Rhizome team has been squirreling away rare and hard-to-find beers from around the world to share with the 65 lucky attendees. The food menu will be designed by Aaron Clemins (Bill's Sandwich Palace, Kuchnia & Keller, City House) and Ryan Bernhardt (TKO, City House, Cafe Margot), three friends who are fine chefs and who have a deep appreciation for pairing great beer with amazing food.

Your $100 ticket gets you three hours of all-you-can-eat and drink plus a commemorative tasting glass, so if you want to be one of the fortunate guests who are in on the secret of MBD, get yours today!

Beer Brunch

Finally, the JW Marriott downtown is planning to kick off a series of Beer Brunches with guest brewery Bearded Iris pouring at a five-course brunch with seating options on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27.

They’ll be hosting the brunch at their Stompin’ Grounds lobby restaurant with seatings at either 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Each course will be paired with a different Bearded Iris beer from an opener of hamachi crudo and Bearded Iris Dance Party to a dessert of chocolate cherry stout crème brûlée paired with Ice Breakers. Your $65 ticket includes valet parking, so that’s one less thing to worry about. Choose your seating at the event website.

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!