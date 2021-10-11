Daffy and Donald had best steer clear of West Nashville on Monday, Oct. 18, because Miel is planning an entire wine pairing dinner planned around duck. Owner Seema Prasad and executive chef Jason Lalacona have created a four-course menu of different cuts of Muscovy ducks raised by Giving Thanks Farm near the Tennessee-Kentucky border. The family-owned farm offers non-GMO birds raised on pastures without the use of chemicals, so it should be a delicious occasion featuring some magnificent plates.
Prasad has come up with Italian and French wines of different weights to demonstrate how each can pair with various cuts of duck, and the chef has worked to develop dishes that will pair well with each wine. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the $185 tickets are available at the event website.
If the tariff seems a little steep to you, check out the extent of the menu and the lovely wine pairings and consider treating yourself:
Snacks
Duck skin mousse, stone fruit, crostini
Confit salad, fennel, puffed wheat berries, sherry glace Prosciutto, preserve canary melon
NV Lancelot-Pienne Accord Majeur, Champagne
First Course
Drumstick, candy roaster squash, toasted seed aioli
2017 Domaine Pascal Janvier, Cuvée du Rosier, Coteaux de Loir, FR
Second Course
Three-day broth of umami mushrooms, light smoke
2019 Domaine de la Bêche, Régnié, Beaujolais, FR
Third Course
Seared breast, steamed leafy greens, stacked potato, quick pickle cherries 2017 Ronchi, Barbaresco, Piemonte, IT
Fourth Course
Ballotine, foie gras, natural jus
2007 Gravner, Ribolla Gialla, Venezia, IT
Dessert
Citrus granita, pistachio, meringue dust
You'd better get quacking and make your reservations now!