As global environmental issues continue to mount, terms like "sustainability" and "ethically sourced" tend to get tossed around like a beach ball at Bonnaroo — oftentimes they're used for sheer marketing value. So when they show up on your favorite restaurant’s menu, it's understandable why might think they're a bit fishy. And when it comes to fish, well, that subject can get murky.
“Sustainable seafood is the most environmentally efficient source of protein on the planet,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The government-led agency has been charged with monitoring ocean resources to determine if overfishing is happening and respond quickly with appropriate measures to ensure sustainable supplies of seafood are available for our nation and the world. Those are tenants that Nashville's Miel Restaurant stands behind.
A cornerstone of Nashville’s culinary landscape for more than a decade, Miel continues to offer its voice of authority on sustainable cuisine, including its sustainable seafood program, which is a key characteristic of executive chef Jason La Iacona’s expertise. He will be leading a sustainable seafood workshop and cooking class on Tuesday, May 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
La Iacona’s source-to-table instruction will help you learn how to choose, butcher and cook eco-friendly fish. By sharing practical information, the workshop will guide students through detailed instruction while demonstrating useful techniques ranging from introductory to intermediate skills while preparing several seafood dishes to be enjoyed during the two-hour class. The workshop will open with a cocktail and wine reception and end with a Q&A session. Proprietor Seema Prasad will also be available to discuss the perfect pairings for your next summer seafood dinner party.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.