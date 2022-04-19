As far as spirits contests go, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is regarded as one of the biggest out there. The competition employs an esteemed panel of spirits professionals to taste hundreds of entries to award prizes ranging from Bronze to Platinum. Bronze winners are described as “excellent examples of their categories.” Silvers are “outstanding,” and Golds are “exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement.”
If every member of the panel judging a specific category deems an entry worthy of a Gold, that spirit is designated as a Double Gold, which is a really big deal. If a spirit wins Double Gold status three years running, it is awarded the rare Platinum designation.
All this is to say that the SF World Spirits Competition isn’t one of those programs that pass out medals like participation ribbons at an elementary school field day. So the fact that so many Middle Tennessee distilleries won big awards at this year’s recently completed competition shows how far the state has progressed since there were basically only two notable distilleries in Tennessee, Jack Daniel’s and George Dickel.
From tiny craft distilleries to huge operations like Jack and George, Middle Tennessee really showed up and showed out this year!
Arguably the biggest winner was Nashville Barrel Co., which brought home four of those coveted Double Golds for their Single Barrel Rum, Cask Strength Rye and two selections of their Single Barrel Bourbon, as well as a Silver for their Cask Strength Bourbon. To put that haul in perspective, Nashville Barrel Co. won as many gold medals as Canada did in the latest Winter Olympics.
Uncle Nearest in Shelbyville also excelled in the competition, winning Double Golds for their 1820 Premium Single Barrel US-53 and Master Blend Edition along with Golds for their 1884 Small Batch Whiskey and 1856 Premium Aged. Their neighbors at Jack Daniel’s (who are historically connected to Uncle Nearest, the man who legendarily taught young Jack how to distill) garnered another Double Gold for the outstanding 10-year-old version of their flagship Tennessee Whiskey. It also represents the oldest age version of that venerable product they've released in decades. Jack Daniel’s also won Golds for their Single Barrel Rye, Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey and Single Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey
George Dickel also won a Double Gold for their Bottled-in-Bond Tennessee Whisky, a product that I have recommended as one of the best values in whiskey three years running. Dickel's new bourbon product took home a Silver, too. Another Tullahoma-based whiskey company, I.W. Harper, also won a Double Gold for a release of 15-year-old Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Owned by Dickel’s parent company Diageo, I.W. Harper actually made and aged the whiskey in Kentucky and only bottled it in Tullahoma, but we’ll still take credit for them.
The final Double Gold for our region went to a fairly recent upstart, Standard Proof Whiskey Co., for their Cinnamon Spiced Whiskey. While the flavored whiskey category is often derided, competing against the huge national brands and convincing experienced (sometimes jaded) judges to award such an honor is pretty impressive.
Other big winners around the Nashville area include Franklin Distillery Co., who won a Gold for their Southern Vodka and a Silver for their Southern Gin, and Heaven’s Door with a Gold for their Straight Bourbon and a Silver for the Cask Strength version of the same product.
Keeping in mind that even a Silver designation represents an outstanding spirit, Corsair’s three Silvers for their Triple Smoke American Single Malt Whiskey, American Gin and Dark Rye American Rye Malt Whiskey are definitely noteworthy accomplishments. Flight Whiskey won a Silver for their Single Barrel Whiskey as did two Columbia-based companies: Daddy Rack, for their Tennessee Whiskey, and Stillhouse, for their Apple Crisp Whiskey release. Last, but certainly not least, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery won three Silvers for their Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon, Nelson Brother’s Classic Bourbon and Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey.
You know how some people scramble to watch all the Oscar-nominated Best Picture films before the ceremony? I’m glad I didn’t try to do that with the SF Competition (and so is my liver). Congratulations to all the winners!