We’ve reached some sort of Harmonic Beer-vergence with three major brewery events taking place next weekend — plus some other fun food and bev opportunities close behind. Saturday, March 5, is the nexus of local beer events, with three big ones happening simultaneously.
The first is actually an all-weekend affair, with the annual Tennessee Brew Works Crawfish Boil taking place at the brewery at 809 Ewing Ave. March 5 and 6. The free event will feature live music all weekend and a full ton of Louisiana crawfish, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes boiled in huge pots full of TBW’s Hippies & Cowboys IPA and available to purchase by the basket for $18. If you just want the mudbugs with no fixin’s, they’re $12 for a basket. Tennessee Brew Works beers will also be available for purchase along with wine, cocktails and cider to accompany your feast.
The outdoor, family-friendly and dog-tolerant event will feature live music from an impressive roster of talent:
Saturday, March 5:
Noon-2 p.m.: Charles Walker
2-4 p.m.: Sheriff Scott and the Deputies
4-6 p.m.: Florencia Rusiñol
6-8 p.m.: Erin Hazelrig and her Dolly Parton Tribute Band
Sun, March 6:
noon-2 p.m.: TopHouse
2-4 p.m.: Loving Sons
4-6 p.m.: Ouro
The rain-or-shine event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is extremely scarce for the anticipated size of the crowd, so please consider ride-sharing.
Also on March 5 is Jackalope Brewing Co.’s annual LOVEFEST. That's when they celebrate the release of Lovebird, their extremely popular strawberry/raspberry wheat beer that is always a harbinger of spring. From noon until 10 p.m. at Jackalope’s The Ranch taproom at 429B Houston St., Lovebird fans will celebrate with pints of the lovely rose-colored beer and live DJ sets from Digivinyl and El Gnashador.
Local vendors will also be on hand to sell Lovebird-inspired offerings to nosh on such as Hattie B's Hot Chicken Hot Chicken & Waffles with homemade strawberry compote and maple whipped cream, cotton candy from Ivory Cotton Bar, Lovebird-infused doughnuts from Drunken Donuts Nashville as well as food from The Grilled Cheeserie and NoBaked Cookie Dough.
Sweets and beer will also come together on March 5 at Black Abbey Brewing Co., where they’ll be commemorating Beer & Cookies, the magical pairing of craft brews and cookies sold by a national organization of what BA calls “small female humans.” From noon until 8 p.m., they’ll offer a custom flight of four 4-ounce beers perfectly paired with some of your favorite cookie flavors. They’ll also be pouring two one-of-a-kind beers crafted especially for this event.
Not wanting to miss out on the chance to also enjoy some cookies, City Winery has planned a special set of Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing sessions on March 9, 13 and 22. (Man, those scouts must really have good lawyers to make all these folks so nervous to even speak their name.) Patrons will enjoy four different wine and cookie pairings in The Lounge at City Winery and are encouraged to stick around for dinner and/or a show afterward.
If you’re more into chocolate than cookies, on March 3 from 6 until 8 p.m., Yazoo Brewing Co. is welcoming the ace confectioners of Goo Goo Cluster into their Madison taproom for a unique make-your-own Goo Goo Cluster event. Sign up in advance for a 30-minute time slot for the chance to create a unique version of cluster candy at one of their mobile chocolate-making stations and stick around to enjoy a pint or two of the intriguing Yazoo/Goo Goo collaboration beer on tap. Buy your ticket in advance at the Goo Goo website for $35, and you’ll receive the chocolate class, a “What a Cluster” pint glass and a full pour of the Yazoo/ Goo Goo beer. It’ll be sweet!