Martha, My Dear
You have always been my inspiration
Please, be good to me
So sang Paul McCartney on The Beatles’ 1969 White Album. A new Gallatin Avenue bar, Martha My Dear, is named for the song, which was about McCartney’s sheepdog. The name is also partially inspired by bar manager Alex Howard’s mom, also named Martha. His family has an affinity for all things Beatles.
Paul Pearse, general manager of Nashville Cigar and Franklin Cigar, and Howard, the former head bartender at Attaboy, have been friends since their first year as Belmont University students. Together they dreamt of opening a bar, and so recently they purchased the Overlord and reworked it, giving it the name of which they dreamed.
Overlord was formerly owned by Melvil Arnt, who recently sold The Authentique as well. Arnt challenged himself to build and open three new businesses in a year, and though he says the bars were profitable, he — like most other small businesses owners — faced a competitive labor market that made staying fully staffed difficult. Plus, Arnt says now that he achieved his one-year goal, he wanted to devote his energy to his other projects, including East Nashville’s Mel’s Wine and Spirits shop and the popular Once Upon a Time in France restaurant, as well as tending to the vineyard he planted last year. He also offers wine-tasting classes at OUATIF.
Pearse and Howard hadn’t specifically been looking for a business in East Nashville. They didn’t want to overlap with Howard’s previous employer, Attaboy. But once they learned about Arnt’s interest in selling, they decided it was a good fit.
In the eight months Overlord was open it gained a loyal following, and Pearse and Howard liked the design work Arnt put into the place. The interior vibe of Martha My Dear is generally the same as that of Overlord, with period-esque wallpaper and ornate booths. Arnt took some of the French artifacts with him, and Pearse and Howard added some art of their own (including a photo of McCartney and Martha).
Franklin Cigar and Nashville Cigar, which Pearse manages, are now owned by his family. But they both started as businesses that were purchased, so he feels he has the expertise to transition an existing business to another.
Martha My Dear has a full bar with a happy hour seven days a week from 5 to 7 p.m. Happy takes $1 off beer, $2 off wine, and cocktails are $10. Yes, a $10 crafted cocktail (tax included) on a Saturday in East Nashville. Plus, there’s a “pour of the week” discounted drink. There are four local beers on tap and others in cans and bottles.
“We believe in customer satisfaction first and then the money will come,” Pearse says. “We understand that we could be charging $17 for these cocktails. But the two things we’re trying to do are: 1) Take out the fluff where you don't need eight ingredients per cocktail. You need three or four really good ingredients. That cuts down the cost quite a bit. Then, 2) trying to increase the number of times per week someone comes in.”
That said, Pearse knows there are a lot of bars in East Nashville. He thinks Martha My Dear is in a unique situation with Howard’s reputation, both as a draw for prospective customers and for prospective staff. Martha My Dear is located at 2503 Gallatin Ave. and is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.