Marsh House has been serving acclaimed elevated Southern food at Thompson Nashville for more than five years, and while you might not necessarily associate Cajun/creole cuisine with fine wine, Marsh House also offers a robust wine program. To remind diners of this, the restaurant has brought back its popular Wine Wednesdays where they feature a different varietal, growing region or winery each week to accompany the nightly fare.
Sommelier Todd Johnston curates these selections, and he has decided to feature pinot noir for the month of February. Among the world’s most popular varietals, pinot noir is grown in wine-producing regions around the globe, and each region showcases its own style of winemaking with the delicate grape.
For February’s Wine Wednesdays, Johnston is opening up some special rare bottles to be poured by the glass during that dinner service only to give diners a chance to experience sought-after wines without having to purchase the entire bottle. Of course, you’re welcome to pony up for the entire bottle if you’d like to.
Here are the pinots which will be on offer this month:
- Feb. 1: Paul Bara Pinot Noir. Bouzy Grand Cru 2015
- Feb. 8: Domaine Marcel Deiss Burlenberg Pinot Noir. Cru d’Alsace 2017
- Feb. 15: J.B. Becker Spätburgunder Kabinett Trocken. Rheingau 2014
- Feb. 22: Ochota Barrels Pinot Noir A Forest. Adelaide Hills 2019
Johnston and the service staff will be happy to share information about each particular bottle, and you shouldn’t miss out on these opportunities to try something new and different alongside the fun fare at March House. Cheers!