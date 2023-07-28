It's a good thing Southwest Airlines has five nonstop flights between Nashville and Orlando every day (and seven on Saturday!), because it looks like chef Maneet Chauhan is going to be racking up some serious Rapid Rewards points. Last week she announced on Twitter, when it was still Twitter, that she would be opening a new restaurant in Disney Springs, the area of the Magic Kingdom that Nashvillians of a certain age might better remember as Pleasure Island.
Her new spot will be called EET by Maneet Chauhan, and Disney describes it as a “modern, fun Indian-inspired concept.” But what else would we expect from Chauhan? While no official opening date has been announced, Disney promises that it will arrive sometime later this year.
So apparently, inspections and business licenses can turn around a little quicker in Disney than in Nashville. See what you can get done when you have self-governance? Uh, oh. Best of luck to chef Chauhan on her new venture, and hopefully she’ll be availing herself of those Southwest flights to get home often.