Happy Pride Month, everybody! Although the big Nashville Pride Festival and Parade won’t come around until the weekend of June 25-26, there are events happening throughout June, ranging from pool parties to pancakes. Here’s a roundup of some of the fun ones.
Virgin Hotels has scheduled a month of Pride-related events, beginning with the Bath & Body rooftop pool party on Saturday, June 4. The soiree will feature appearances by Kerri Colby, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14), as well as trans model, singer and performance artist Amanda Lepore. Local drag artists will also perform throughout the event, and DJs JoCo, Afrosheen and Manrelic will be spinning the 1s and 2s.
The party kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. Tickets are available at the party’s Eventbrite page. A portion of proceeds will benefit Oasis Center's Just Us program.
On Sunday, June 12, Commons Club at the Virgin Hotel Nashville will host an Upside Down Drag Tea, featuring "boozy tea cocktails, drag performances and DJ entertainment" from 2 to 5 p.m. Make your reservations here.
Graduate Nashville is inviting local LGBTQ-owned businesses into the property for pop-up events. Nashville’s first and only LGBTQ- and women-owned vegan business, Yellow & Lavender, will be featuring their delicious wares in the lobby on Friday, June 3, from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. Not food-related, but Clifton + Leopold will showcase their inclusive clothing in the same space from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17. They describe their stylish clothing as “allowing for full expression and making for a world that is more diverse, fluid, and empowered.” Sounds cool to me.
East Nashville breakfast spot, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery wants to help you show your support for Pride by putting your money where your mouth is. For the month of June, they’ll feature Pride Pancakes — fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with white-chocolate chips and natural rainbow sprinkles, topped with sweet-cream drizzle, whipped mascarpone, and even more rainbow sprinkles. They'll donate sales of the dish to The Trevor Project. No matter if they don’t sell a plate of pancakes (and they will!) Snooze has committed to a donation of at least $25,000 as a corporation.