The space at 2909B Gallatin Pike has been home to two food and drink ventures that I really hoped would make it. First was Hop Stop, a casual neighborhood eatery that lasted about four years serving craft beer and gourmet hot dogs. When that business closed, it was quickly replaced by Walden, another gathering spot that featured beer, wine and cocktails on tap. It too lasted for a period just short of the length of a presidential term. Admittedly, parking has been a problem at that particular location for years, but neither one of these concepts was able to weather the competitive drinking marketplace of East Nashville.
But now the team behind Pearl Diver is diving into a new venture, about a half-mile up Gallatin Pike from their exotic tropical lounge. Corey Ladd, Matt Spicher, Ben Clemons and Jamie White were already familiar names in the Nashville hospitality business before they opened Pearl Diver — the first two from their work at The Treehouse and the final duo at No. 308. After their success at Pearl Diver, the quartet has joined together again to announce the upcoming Tiger Bar.
Slated for a fall 2022 opening, Tiger Bar is described as a “sideshow-inspired neo noir cocktail bar.” While this could mean almost anything, the team is still narrowing the theme and focus of the bar, which will also feature a food program focused on small plates and shareable items. Renovations are underway in the former Walden space, and I would expect this team to create something that could have some legs and staying power. Whatever it ends up being, it won’t be dull!
And now, we wait …