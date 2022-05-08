As first reported by my colleague William Williams over at the Nashville Post, Jane’s Hideaway is making a big move from its current home at 209 Third Ave. N. on the edge of Printers Alley. Unable to renew the lease at the former home of Sea Salt (and previously Boots Randolph’s famous supper club), owner John Peet will relocate his popular bar/restaurant/music venue to 407 Gallatin Ave. in East Nashville.
Peet’s brand of inventive cocktails should fit in fine in that space, as it has been the home of No. 308, a bar that was instrumental in expanding cocktail culture to the East Side. No. 308 morphed into a national-park-themed bar called CAMP, which was also an interesting departure from Nashville’s norm.
Jane’s Hideaway was (and will be) known for more than just a fun drinks list and a special emphasis on Tennessee whiskeys. It also served dinner five nights a week, focusing on elevated comfort food that is perfect as an accompaniment to excellent drinks and live bluegrass and Americana music.
Alas, Jane’s on Top, the popular rooftop bar at Jane’s Hideaway, won’t be making the move due to space constraints at the new location, but there will still be live music. Entertainment director Shawn Spencer is staying on to continue music programming, but the frequency and specific schedule is yet to be determined.
“We opened Jane’s Hideaway at the height of the pandemic, and it was a big risk, but we believed in the concept and thankfully so did our guests,” says Peet in his announcement of the move. “We built an honest restaurant that offers delicious Southern food, creative drinks, an impressive Tennessee whiskey list, and live music for locals — and visitors who want the local experience. Guests can expect a few tweaks as we work into a new space, but all of that will remain intact when we move [to] the new location. We’re excited to bring Jane’s to East Nashville.”
You still have time to enjoy a last drink or two or a meal and a show at the current location until the final service on May 29. Now that we know where they’re moving to, the only question is when. Thanks to the vagaries of renovation and permitting, that may be a question for a little while, but we’ll share the answer when we know.