The finalists have been named, so it’s time to vote to help pick the winners of the annual Phila Awards, a program that recognizes individuals and organizations that make Middle Tennessee a better place to live through food. Named after beloved cook and television cooking show star Phila Hach, the Phila Awards recognize exceptional achievers in four categories also named after a quartet of women who have been integral to Nashville’s food and philanthropy scenes: The Patti Myint, The Najat Aziz, The Tallu Quinn and The Ruth Williams awards.
Awardees in each category will be given $500 apiece while the runners-up will be given $250 each, and you can help pick the winners by voting at the official site here at the Scene. This year’s nominees are: Laura Wilson, Caroline Williams, Catholic Charities, Signe Anderson at TN Justice Center, Rokeisha Bryant at Cafe Momentum, Sarah Voter at Plant the Seed, Adrianne Wright, Emily Lawler at Nashville Community Fridge, Lori Birckhead at By Faith Farm, Donelson Cafe and Catering, and Mrs. Donna Minor.
The website also explains the criteria behind each award as well as presenting short bios of the nominees, all of whom are worthy of your investigation and recognition. Voting is open until Dec. 22, and the winners will be announced at an event at the Nashville Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 until 8 p.m. Tickets for the awards ceremony are $20 and are available on The Philas website.
Weigh in to help pick the winners and recognize the contributions of all of these remarkable people!