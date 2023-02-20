Although the good folks at Black Abbey Brewing Co. continue to be trepidatious of violating trademark infringement by using the name Girl Scout Cookies, I’m going to hide behind the power of the press as I announce the latest iteration of their annual “Beer and Cookies” event, coming to the Fellowship Hall taproom at 2952 Sidco Drive on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon until 9 p.m.
It’s not like you don’t see those green-sashed youngsters encamped in front of your local grocery store shilling Samoas and flashing a Square card-reader when you claim you don’t carry cash anymore. It’s definitely cookie season, and they’re out to separate you from your money in return for a few boxes of ever-shrinking biscuits.
So Black Abbey is here to help make your inevitable purchase better by sharing their suggestions about how to pair cookies with beer. For the big event, a squad of scouts will be on hand hawking their wares, and the bar at Black Abbey will be offering custom flights of four beers, each paired with a specific cookie. The brewery has even allowed one of the scouts to develop a special beer recipe, although hopefully she didn’t get to taste it in advance. They’ll be pouring 2-for-1 pints of two different beers designed specifically to pair with cookies, so you can decide whether they succeeded.
The event is free to attend, and the New Berlin Food Truck will be on hand selling European classics like Berlin-style döner kebab and sides including poutine and falafel. I’m guessing those items will pair even better with the beer, and you can always just have a few cookies for dessert.