When Taco Tuesday just isn’t enough, we here at the Scene have you covered. That’s right, it’s almost time for Nashville Scene Taco Week 2022. Kicking off with a festive fiesta at the newest outpost of Pancho & Lefty’s in the old home of The Sutler at 2600 Eighth Ave. S. on Dec. 5, Taco Week runs until Dec. 11 with close to 30 local restaurants participating, presenting their most creative and tastiest tacos.
First, the details on the party. It’s free to attend and runs from 5 until 7 p.m. Our gracious hosts will offer drink specials, giveaways and — obviously — tacos! All you have to do is show up and throw down. It’ll be an excellent opportunity for you to plot out your tacotinerary for the week as you taste your way through dozens of inventive offerings priced at just $5.
As you sample the specials, help us follow along with your progress by posting photos to Twitter or Instagram while tagging us (@nashvillescene and #SceneTacoWeek22). Each tagged photo will count as an entry to win some pretty cool prizes at the end of the week. When you’ve picked a personal favorite, vote for the winner at our special contest site before the voting ends at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.
As always, please keep in mind that there may be long lines at some of these places, and that they may run out of the specials. Be patient and kind, and don’t forget to order something else from the menu and tip generously, because these people are working hard for your approval. If you’re looking for vegan or vegetarian options, we’ve helpfully indicated where you can find those by outlining the restaurants in green in the roster of participating locations.
You’ll find some old favorites among the 29 spots contesting for the crown, including Las Palmas, Bakersfield, Pancho & Lefty’s, Taco Mama and Pie Town Tacos, but there are also some unexpected treats on the list. You might want to drop by City Winery to try their duck tacos with spicy slaw, or maybe Otto’s Bar for their throwback 1980s taco. I’m definitely intrigued by Graze’s offering of a crispy Brussels and bacon taco, with tempeh bacon and vegan ranch dressing and Smokin’ Thighs applewood smoked chicken tacos — which is obviously just another delivery system for their delicious thigh meat.
That’s what’s so great about tacos — it takes all kinds, and you can put pretty much anything on a small tortilla, fold it up and call it a day. Or in this case, a whole week!
See you on the taco trail.