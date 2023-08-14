Inglewood cocktail bar Henry James will close by month’s end.
Owners Becky Gaines and Andy Gaines, who also own popular East Nashville dive bar Mickey’s Tavern, posted about the looming ceasing of operations on their Instagram page.
The future closing comes as the Gaineses, via Shamrock and Thistle LLC, in June listed the bar building for sale as Doug and Laura Betty simultaneously offered for purchase some adjacent properties. The listing is for a collective $6,575,000 (read here).
The 0.58-acre property accommodating Henry James Bar is located at 3807 Gallatin Pike and was also offered for sale separately for $1,625,000. Shamrock and Thistle LLC paid $789,000 for the Henry James property in late 2018, according to Metro records.
As Scene sister publication the Nashville Post reported in June, Henry James Bar will stay open until the property changes ownership hands. It is unclear if the property is under contract to be sold, though the Gaineses' social media post suggests either a sale has been finalized (Metro records are unclear) or looms.
The restaurant space underwent an upgrade, valued at about $400,000, in 2018, after which Henry James Bar opened. The business is known for its cocktails but also offers beer, wine and a food menu focused on small plates of Latin American-influenced cuisine. The bar space features darts and billiards.
Beau Beach, national director of investment sales with Nashville’s Beachwood Commercial Real Estate brokerage, said in June the four adjacent properties (with a collective 1.74 acres and with multiple buildings accommodating a collective 38 short-term rental units) are being offered for $4,950,000. The Bettys paid $950,000 for them in late 2013. The four properties can be acquired separately from the Gaineses' bar property.
Combined, the five properties offer 2.32 acres, with the sites zoned to allow for mixed-use buildings.
“This is an opportunity to own five properties that are positioned for financial success in today's economy,” Beach told the Post in June. “And you get the new development option down the line because of the lucrative mixed-use zoning and an ideal location in a path of growth.”
Beach could not be reached for comment.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.