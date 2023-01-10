In-N-Out Burger officials announced Tuesday that the company will invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern-territory office in Franklin. The effort will yield 277 jobs and represent the Irvine, Calif.-based In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas, according to a release.
Construction will begin by late 2024 on a 100,000-square-foot office building for In-N-Out, with work on the facility slated to be completed by 2026. The eastern-territory office will house positions that support operations management, human resources and IT, among others.
The release does not note an address of the future headquarters.
In addition, In-N-Out plans to open some of its fast-food restaurants in the general Nashville area by 2026. Currently, In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. Once opened, the Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments located east of Texas.
Billed as California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand and home to about 27,000 employees, In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and remains owned and operated by the Snyder family.
The release does not note any incentives the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development may be providing to In-N-Out.
“For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been,” says Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out owner and president, in the release. “This expansion is significant for our company.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in 4,200 job commitments and $200 million in capital investment.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.