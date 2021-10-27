Pizza restaurant and part-time comedy club Gino’s East has closed in SoBro after a run of less than two years.
The owners of the Chicago-based pizza chain opened the restaurant in early 2019 in a building last home to Italian restaurant Sole Mio and located at 311 Third Ave. S.
Officials with Bravo Restaurants Inc., the Chicago-based parent company of Gino’s East, could not be reached for comment as to the reason for the closing. Gino’s East specializes in deep-dish pies and is well established in the Windy City.
The building from which the restaurant operated is recognized, in part, by a walk-up window from which patrons could buy slices of pizza and its "Comedy Bar" sign. It is located near multiple hotels.
A Gino’s East website posting notes, “Thank you for supporting us, we’ll miss you Nashville!”