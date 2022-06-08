For a guy who hasn’t technically had a restaurant since his sustainable sandwich shop Sloco closed a few years back, chef Jeremy Barlow has stayed remarkably busy. In addition to hosting pop-ups by other chefs or thematic short menus like his popular New England clam feasts, Barlow has also hosted intimate private dinners that have been very popular, especially for residents of the 12South neighborhood around his location at 2905 12th Ave. S.
Among all of the fun projects that Barlow has dabbled with in his small kitchen at the former Sloco home, one has emerged that seems to really have some legs. We first told you about Fryce Cream a little more than a year ago, back when Barlow was just first experimenting on weekends with his “so simple it’s genius” concept of serving house-made soft-serve ice cream with crispy french fries for dipping. Since then, Fryce Cream’s fan base has grown to the point that Barlow has expanded his hours to five days a week: noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to Barlow’s really nailing down his soft serve recipes for chocolate, vanilla, swirl, an oat milk dairy-free option and seasonal rotators, what makes Fryce Cream unique is the variety of “flavor dusts” and dipping sauces for the fries that create innumerable sweet, savory and salty options as well as delightful textural contrast between the creamy soft serve and crispy fries.
Barlow rotates through his menu often, but here are the most recent options:
- Dusts: simply salt, garlic herb, chili lime, Old Bay, Nashville hot, smoked paprika, Szechuan five spice and curry
- Dips: Szechuan BBQ, honey mustard, ketchup, magic sauce, sweet-n-sour pickle and fermented carrot hot sauce
- Soft serve toppings: fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, shortcake, sprinkles, crushed peanut butter cups, pretzel toffee bites, crystal crunch, chocolate fudge truffle and caramel sauce.
Now offering both dine-in a walkup window service, Fryce Cream is a delightful summer treat, perfect for carrying across the street for al fresco enjoyment in Sevier Park.
Perhaps the only neighborhood that’s growing faster than 12South is Wedgewood-Houston, which is finally getting its own farmers market beginning on June 16. The new monthly Wedgewood Houston Farmers’ Market will be operated by the team behind the popular Richland Farmers’ Market team and will feature more than 40 vendors, including farmers, bakers, chefs and others.
Scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through October, WHFM will offer a family-friendly outdoor environment at The Outfield, the communal green space next to 410 Chestnut St. under the giant guitar that used to grace Greer Stadium. Before you even ask, yes, there will be free parking, specifically in the garage at 1125-B Fourth Ave. S.
Among the vendors expected to participate are The Peach Truck, Hidden Holler Farms, Bad Luck Burger Club and Delvin Farms, so you can expect a nice variety of food options. You can check out the growing list of vendors here. See you at the market!