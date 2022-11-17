As promised, this week’s in-print roundup of places to eat out and take in is just a sampling of the kitchens working to help you celebrate some time off with friends and family.

Here’s a still-not-at-all comprehensive addendum of more places to feed your crew on Thanksgiving. Make reservations ASAP to make sure you get what you want, when you want. (Watch this space for some more holiday culinary happenings coming your way between now and New Year’s.)

If you want to dine in:

Mimo Restaurant and Bar, the new Southern Italian (that’s a combo of Southern Italy and the Southern U.S.) restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel, will be serving a four-course, prix fixe meal on Thanksgiving. Dishes include celery root soup, pork terrine and a tagliatelle with duck ragu, plus a risotto for those looking for meat-free options.

Andrew Carmellini’s The Dutch at the W Nashville is serving Thanksgiving family style. Share turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and roasted squash, plus coconut or apple pie.

Are you more of a steak-and-lobster kind of Thanksgiving diner? That’s what’s on the menu at Oak Steakhouse Nashville. The in-person Turkey Day meal features a menu of la carte options.

Gaylord Opryland is bedecked with 3 million twinkling lights this time of year. See them as you stroll to your table at Old Hickory Steakhouse, which is offering Thanksgiving Day prix fixe menus for adults and kids.

The Thanksgiving menu at Sadie’s Nashville has a Mediterranean twist. Avail yourself of a cold station with fresh salads, plus Mediterranean roasted turkey, braised brisket, poached salmon and kebabs, followed by roasted sweet potatoes, spiced carrots, cranberry sauce, and Moroccan Multigrain stuffing. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins will be available, space permitting.

When Chef Tony Mantuano says “feast,” get ready for something special…he and his team are cooking up an “Italian Feast at Yolan in the Joseph hotel. The menu includes Patata Dolce, gnocchi, turkey terrine and other specialties.

Luogo Restaurant, the Gulch’s new Italian eatery, has put together an Italian prix fixe menu, with grilled pizza margherita, eggplant and zucchini pie, and vegetable lasagna. There’s a separate kids’ menu, too.

Blue Aster in the Conrad hotel has a prix fixe menu ready for your family with butternut squash and truffle risotto, turkey roulade, miso mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream.

Two words: pie bar. That’s what’s happening if you partake in the Thanksgiving buffet at Henley. Oh, and yes, other pre-dessert foods, such as turkey from a carving station, smoked country ham and herb smashed red potatoes.

Want a taste of Thanksgiving but not the whole dang thing? Pinewood’s got your back, either with a special Thanksgiving Day Turkey Plate, apple cider-brined turkey breast, mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, and a baked sweet potato with brûléed marshmallow or go with a turkey sandwich, served on nine-grain bread with stuffing, cranberry chutney.

If you want to take it to go:

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q piles on the smoked goodness in its to-go platters. Order by Nov. 20 for Thanksgiving. (They’ll also be available at Christmas if you want to plan ahead). Options include smoked turkey, sweet potato casserole, pecan pie, mac and cheese and many other classics.

The whole feast is available boxed and ready for your dining room table from Commons Club at Virgin Nashville. Not only will your order feed your family, for each Thanksgiving package sold the restaurant will donate a turkey to the Mary Parrish Center. Place orders by Nov. 21

The Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint menu makes takeout available, depending on the size of your group. The Major Feast serves 12-15 guests while Small Gatherings are intended for 4-6 people. The restaurant also donates $5 from every Thanksgiving meal to local charitable organizations dedicated to fighting hunger.

It’s not just about the smoked meats at Edley’s Bar-B-Que. The kitchen is offering complete Thanksgiving meal packages, in addition to the turkey and ham, with different sizes for different groups. Place your order by Nov. 21.

Green Hills’ Char is baking pecan pies and savory sides that you can get to go and serve alongside your home-roasted turkey. Order by Nov. 21 and pick up Nov. 23.

Order liver mousse, gougeres with herb goat cheese, cauliflower gratin and other tasty treats from Sylvan Park’s Miel. Pick up Nov. 22 or Nov. 23. The gougeres are sold by the dozen ... if you have extras, call me.

Stay Golden is packing up biscuits and gravy, yogurt and granola, iced coffee, mimosas and, of course, lots of specialty coffees. Platters and pitcher-sized servings are available to keep your group happy.