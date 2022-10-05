In news I never expected to report: You will be able to celebrate the spooky season this year with cocktails at an interactive event called House of Spirits: Casa Vega — A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, which will be hosted in the hotbed of suburban rest, Green Hills, specifically at the Woman’s Club of Nashville at 3206 Hillsboro Pike. While the venue may seem unusual, the historic mansion known as the J.B. Daniel House was built in the 1920s, and could definitely be home to some spooky spirits after all these years.
House of Spirits is produced by a company that takes interactive cocktail events around the country, and this will be the first year they’ve brought it to Music City. The soiree kicks off Oct. 7, and will run on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 31, with extra shows on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Halloween night. Guests can make reservations for multiple shows during the evening where they can roam about the mansion and encounter four or five themed cocktails in various locales while soaking up the eerie atmosphere provided by a troupe of actors and mixologists.
Still with me?
The experience revolves around a storyline of the fictional Francisco and Molly Vega, who (according to the Casa Vega website) “after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie, find themselves tormented by immeasurable sadness and grief. Francisco, a successful portrait artist, channels his grief into disturbing works of art, while Molly finds false hope in strange, ancient rituals. Preying upon the Vega’s loneliness and desperation, a strange entity emerges to roost in the shadows of their home.”
Sounds a little creepier than the traditional bridge club nights at the Women’s Club.
Tickets are available on the House of Spirits website for $70 to $90, depending on the level of participation you're looking for. The standard ticket includes four miniature craft cocktails inspired by different rooms of the mansion and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. The higher-tier tickets start from $75 and include an extra cocktail and access to all immersive attractions and show areas. The highest tier is the premier ticket, which includes five miniature craft cocktail tastings, paired with French chocolate truffles curated by chocolate “sommeliers.” Starting at $90, the premier ticket also includes expedited check-in, first entry into the show and access to all attractions and show areas. Additional cocktails, beer, wine, nonalcoholic beverages and food items will be available for purchase at the event.
Shows are scheduled to last for two hours, and guests are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to showtime. The pre-show lounge will be open 45 minutes early where you can purchase food and drinks before the actual experience begins.
The adults-only evening of spirits and spirits requires valid ID for entry, and guests are encouraged to dress up in costume, period attire or your cocktail finery.
This could get weird!