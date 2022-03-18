One of the bright spots of 2020 was the opening of Elegy Coffee, the tiny coffee shop from the minds behind Fox Bar & Cocktail Club. We like it so much we gave it a Best of Nashville award. Now Germantown will also get the pleasure of this caffeine boost as Elegy Coffee plans its second location.
The coffee shop will open in The Griff building at 1390 Adams St., near The Optimist, in late summer or early fall.
The Elegy team — which includes Andrew Cook, Bryan and Lindsay Rushton, and Patrick Hayes of 1767 Designs — is excited to serve the Germantown neighborhood, Cook says. “Coffee is a volume business more than The Fox, and we’re excited about serving people who live and work near there.”
Cook, who also is a professional drummer, says the aesthetics of the new spot may be slightly lighter and brighter than the East Side location, and because of building specifics, there won’t be another great mural. But the basic ideas will be the same, and the space will again be designed by Hayes.
This time there will also be seating, both indoors and in the courtyard, because the new spot will be 900 square feet, in comparison to the first spot's 150-ish square feet. (At the first location, at the southwest corner of Inglewood, folks mostly order coffee to go from a window and wait outside for their drinks.) “We’re anxious to get into a space where people can sit inside,” Cook says.
The extra room means an expanded menu too. Yes, you’ll find your Inglewood favorites, such as Anchorhead coffee, pastries from Dozen, and specialty drinks including cold-brew chocolate milk, pistachio matcha and Honey Bunches of Cold Brew, plus a new limited food menu. Cook doesn’t promise that The Fox Bar’s popular hot chicken hummus will make an appearance, but he isn’t ruling out that possibility either. After all, Fox Bar’s chocolate chip cookies are already on the menu.
Team members from the current location will be staffing and running the new spot, helping to maintain the consistency of the vibe.